Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is getting people all excited about the movie. The trailer won everybody’s hearts, the makers have also released a brand new song from the film titled, Chad Gayi Hai.

Music Composer for the song are the magical duo of Sachin-Jigar, whereas the vocals are given by Vishal Dadlani & Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are written by VAYU. The song shows Akshay in a drunk and fun-loving avatar. Take a look:

Gold’ marks to be the first association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar.

Apart from Akshay and Mouni, Gold has an ensemble cast of Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh, Sunny Kaushal & Nikita Dutta. The movie is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1946 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. The period film helmed by Reema Kagti has been shot across the UK and India.

Staying true to the genre of the film, the film is to release on Independence Day this year. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner name Excel Entertainment, the film is written and directed by Reema Kagti and will hit the theatres on 15th August 2018.