Gold BTS Video: Akshay Kumar Proves Why Is He The Best Actor To Work With!

Actor Akshay Kumar who will be next seen in Excel Entertainment’s upcoming sports drama Gold shared the BTS video of the film and termed his character Tapan Das as the quirkiest one till date.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Tapan Das, manager of the Hockey team that won India’s first ever Gold. The film revolves around the journey of Tapan Das to make the team win the Gold.

The makers have released the BTS video where we see the actor goofing around on the sets plays pranks with the rest of the team.

Akshay took to his social media and shared the video, “My quirkiest character ever! Here’s how we made him:

“#MakingofTapanDas @excelmovies @kagtireema @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0”

The video is about the actor’s transformation into Tapan Das and how he amused everyone on and off screen.

The sports drama is not only one of the most awaited films of the year

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

‘Gold’ not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast.

It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.