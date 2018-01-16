God, Sex And Truth Trailer: Watch To Know What Ram Gopal Varma Has In Store For You

Adult film star Mia Malkova took to Twitter recently to announce her film God, Sex and Truth directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

The director-actor duo was all praises for each other and Mia also shared a couple of stills and poster from the film on Twitter.

Ram Gopal Varma has now shared a trailer of the film which gives you a sneak peek into what you can expect from the film. The trailer talks about sex in an altogether different light and is a refreshing change to see a film which does not mean to scandalise this concept and give you guilty pleasure.

The director has also added quotes about sex from popular personalities, which gives proper direction to his thought process about what he wants to say through his film.

Trending

Speaking about the film, RGV said in his Facebook post, “God, Sex and Truth is neither a film, nor a short film nor a series. It’s about Mia Malkova speaking about Sex and how much it means to her. I both as a person and as a filmmaker very strongly believe in the underlying depth of what God, Sex and Truth truly represent.” He also added, “The camera will literally worship not only every square inch of her extraordinary body but it also captures her every thought in the process of projecting it in almost a spiritual context within her deeply felt and also inbuilt sexual emotions.”

God, Sex and Truth will release on 26th January 2018 at 9 am on ‘Mia’s Vimeo channel.