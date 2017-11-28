Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one couple from the Bollywood and cricket world who have never failed to make a relationship statement. The duo is always in the news for their romantic getaways. They keep their fans hooked to their vacation with adorable posts on social media.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s romance stretches over a timeline of four years, starting 2013. The star couple briefly parted ways in 2015 but began making public appearances together by March 2016.

Recently, the duo was spotted at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception and guess what? The video has the two dancing to different Bollywood songs and it’s adorable!!!

Check out the video here:

Virat and Anushka at Zaheer Khan’s wedding Reception last night in Mumbai! ❤️😍 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Dazzling in a black sequined lehenga, Anushka looked drop-dead gorgeous while twinning with Virat Kohli who too looked dapper in a grey suit and black tie. Their energy and happiness as they grooved to the Punjabi beats of ‘Saddi Gali’ stand testimony to the fact that they are currently the most talked-about celebrity couple. Other sports stars in attendance at the do were Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sania Mirza, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar. Trending

The couple has always been giving us some serious couple goals. A few days back Virat changed her Instagram DP with Anushka and his picture which gave their fans a real treat. The couple also took a brief vacation to, New York, earlier this year. Virat had posted a photo of the two of them in New York City and had captioned it, ‘Much needed break with my’. Anushka is often seen accompanying Virat during his International cricket matches.

On the work front, Anushka is currently working on her home production Pari, while Virat recently scored a double century in the second match of India Vs Sri Lanka test series.

Video Credits: Quint

Virat Kohli’s Fanclubs – imstrongkohli and viratkohli.club