Check out the teaser of Go Pagal song from the upcoming courtroom comedy drama Jolly LL.B 2.

This colorful song teaser showcases Akshay Kumar aka Jolly playing holi with Huma Qureshi aka Pushpa. The complete video song will be released tomorrow.

Check out this song teaser right here:

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 10th February, 2017.