After facing several controversies and protests, the makers of Padmaavat are finally sighing in relief! This Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018.

Padmaavat was first supposed to release on December 1, 2017. The film recently got a green light from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with five modifications and a change in title.

Now, the makers of Padmaavat have replaced the earlier Ghoomar song with CGI to cover Deepika Padukone’s midriff in it. This step is taken after the Karni Sena members raised objection over the song. Vivek Shekhawat of Karni Sena told to CNN-News18 that they have an objection with the film. He said, “We don’t have objections with clothes, we have an objection with the movie.”

Check out the Ghoomar 2.0 version here:

Trending

Yesterday, the makers got one more reason to be happy! The Supreme Court lifted the ban of Padmaavat in four states as it was not supposed to release there. Staying the notifications and orders banning the release of the controversial film by the three states, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilklar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the remaining states will also not issue orders banning the screening of the film.

Referring to its earlier judgement, the court said that it was incumbent upon the state governments to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

The court order came on the plea by the producers of the film — Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures — challenging the ban on the screening of the film by the Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana governments.