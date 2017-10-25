Padmavati is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year. However, as the trailer of the visual extravaganza broke the internet, audiences can hardly wait for the film to hit theatre screens across the country.

The first song of Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, is now out and it very grand. The song is titled Ghoomar. Ghoomar is a traditional folk dance of Rajasthan. The dance is chiefly performed by veiled women who wear flowing dresses called Ghaghara.

It involves twirling in circles which leaves the onlookers mesmerized. The video has an amazing overview of the dance and gets you hooked to it.

Take a look at the video here:

Deepika Padukone is an accomplished dancer. From garba (Ram Leela) to pole dancing (Happy New Year), she has nailed every dance form. From Bollywood jhatkas from her very first film (Om Shanti Om) to the hippy (Dum Maro Dum), she has proved that when it comes to dancing, there’s little she can’t do. And now for Padmavati, she has taken up the most challenging dance form to date — Ghoomar.

According to a report in DNA, Deepika commented about her experience of shooting the song, “It has been one of the most difficult song sequences that Sanjay sir and I have shot for. The shooting of the film began with this song and I will never forget that day. I remember approaching my mark for the first shot and suddenly, I felt a chill run through my body. It was almost as if Padmavati’s soul had entered my body. That feeling still lingers and will continue for years to come.”

Apparently, the actress did 66 twirls for the song and she learned the Ghoomar style from a professional expert, Says a source, “It is an extremely difficult performance art that takes years to learn, Deepika had to pick up the steps within a matter of days and she mastered it.”