After releasing the dark comedy trailer of Kaalakaandi, the makers have released the first song from the film. Saif Ali Khan fans are ready to welcome the New Year with a brand new song Swagpur Ka Chaudhary from his much-awaited upcoming movie, Kaalakaandi. The song which is a breakbeat meets funk rock track has been sung and written by Akshay Verma and composed by Sameer Uddin.

The video is slick and psychedelic featuring the entire star cast of the movie, grooving to the song. Swagpur Ka Chaudhary is all set to be the new catchphrase and the song will take you on a fun ride into the Kaalakandi world.

Watch the song here:

The director Akshat Verma shares, “All of us have a certain place, we have a Swagpur inside us and this song is really about how we should be the Choudharies of this personal space within us. This is not an aggressive song, it’s about how we should take ownership, responsibility and be in control of our lives.”

Trending

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film stars Saif Ali Khan along with the eclectic ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita D. The film is set to clash with Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkbaaz, Karan Kundrra, Zareen Khan starrer 1921.

What do you think about the song? Let us know in the comment section below!