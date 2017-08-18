Get Ready To Tap Your Feet To Kendi Menoo From Poster Boys!

The makers of Poster Boys have released another track from the film titled Kendi Menoo. The track has been crooned by Yash Narvekar, Sukriti Kakar & Ikka, composed by Rishi Rich, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

This upbeat and zestful song is something that you can’t help but tap your feet to. The signature step, for which complete credit goes to none other than Ganesh Acharya is being loved by the audience. Especially when you see a nerdy Bobby Deol, a cool looking Shreyas Talpade and an innocent looking Punjabi munda Sunny shake a leg together!

Watch the song here:

We’re sure you can’t wait to watch the Deol brothers along with Shreyas Talpade as they tickle your funny bone with their comical antics on the silver screen.

The movie revolves around the friends who find themselves stuck in an awkward situation, so complicated that they find it difficult to explain even to their own families. This light-hearted drama will see the trio dealing with unforeseen circumstances, essaying roles that they have never done before in their lives. Also for the first time, Sunny and Bobby will not be seen as brothers on-screen.

Poshter Boys (in Marathi) was a winner at the box office and was one of the biggest openers of Marathi cinema in 2014. The original film was produced by Shreyas Talpade in which he had a powerful cameo. With the official remake of Poster Boys he also makes his directorial debut.

Poster Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Talpade. A light hearted comedy-drama starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. Directed by Shreyas Talpade, the film is slated to release on September 8th, 2017.