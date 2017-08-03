After waiting for almost since forever, fans finally get to see Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s new song Phurrr from Jab Harry Met Sejal. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi. Music is composed by Pritam and International artist Diplo.

Following their promotional trend, this one too will be launched in a different city. This time Harry will be coming along with his Sejal to New Delhi. The teaser gave us a sneak peek of this much-awaited song of the year. It is a cheerful number which reminds us of Tamasha song Matargashti. Just like that one, this one too will force you to let your hair down and have fun as it plays in the parties. Shah Rukh’s ‘bhangra’ as he slips into his character of a Punjabi munda will force you to hit the dance floor right away.

Listen to the peppy number right here:

Be it reaching Ahmedabad to launch Radha amidst women named Sejal or launching their second track while club hopping Beech Beech Mein or hitting the fields of Punjab to unveil Butterfly the makers have been leaving no stone unturned to treat audience across quarters. The trailer of the film and Harry’s introductory song Safar further serve as a visual delight.The sixth song, being the newest treat from the makers, DJ Diplo’s ‘Phurrr’ is all set to take the entertainment quotient of the film notches higher.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release this week. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Well, we cannot wait for the film to release as all we know is Harry is going to be someone who’ll be loved for years together! Just like ‘Raj’ and ‘Rahul’!