Bandook Meri Laila ‘is the song that set the screen on fire in the trailer of A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky.

The song, that played against some power packed action performed by Sidharth Malhotra aka Rishi in A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky is finally set to release.

Touted as the sexiest action song of the season, ‘Bandook Meri Laila’ is an intense song with hard hitting beats and rap music.

Here’s the teaser:

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky is an upcoming action comedy film that will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez perform a daredevil action.

Bandook Meri Laila is a song that will give groove to all the badass action that unfolds in the film.

Sharing a teaser to the song, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Rishi’s action song #BandookMeriLaila coming soon #SexyAction @Asli_Jacqueline @foxstarhindi @Tseries @sachinjigarLIVE #AGentleman 25th Aug”

Jacqueline Fernandez also took to Twitter to teaser her fans, she wrote, “I’m excited and I know you will be too! #BandookMeriLaila coming soon! #SexyAction @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries @SachinJigarLive”

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings in the life of Gaurav and Rishi.

The film brings to celluloid the sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline and Sidharth on screen. The trailer of the film and the sensational songs have risen immense anticipation of the audience.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

Are you excited for this song from A Gentleman? Let us know in the comment section below!