Get Ready To Fall In Love With Jogi Song From Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Riding high on the success of his latest release, Newton, Rajkummar Rao is now gearing up for his next, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The makers of Rajkummar Rao’s next film, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, have now released a new song Jogi.

The song seems to be a love song that shows Sattu (Rajkummar Rao ) and Aarti (Kriti Kharbanda) falling in love! The song is sung by Yasser Desai & Aakanksha Sharma while the music and lyrics are given by Arko. This is the first song of the film.

The trailer of the film was recently released and it’s been garnering good responses already. This is the first time Rajkummar Rao will be sharing screen space with Raaz Reboot actress Kriti Kharbanda. The movie will show a unique story. The trailer is a mixture of both love as well as suspense.

Directed by Ratna Sinha, the film’s story rises from the cultural and traditional roots of Uttar Pradesh, and is about two ordinary middle-class people, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who are soon to be married. But Aarti decides to follow her dream and parts ways from Satyendra. However, life gets them back together and what happens next is a roller coaster ride the audience would experience at the theater.

Rajkummar’s has won huge critical acclaim and garnered positive reviews, Kriti Kharbanda who made a stellar debut with Raaz Reboot followed by Guest Inn London alongside Paresh Rawal will be further seen in Karwaan, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Akash Khurana.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Omerta, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and last but not the least, ALTBalaji’s web series – Bose that marks his debut into the digital space.