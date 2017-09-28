Ranchi Diaries starring Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Soundarya Sharma, Himansh Kohli and Taaha tells the story of a young aspiring actress/model and her Godfather who can do whatever it takes to make it big in life.

The film is set in a small town with Anupam Kher and Jimmy Sheirgill spearheading the cast. The makers have released the trailer of the movie and it’s intriguing till the last frame. The film has been produced by Anupam Kher, Rashmin Majithia, and Sattwik Mohanty. The film has been directed by Sattwik Mohanty. The film is slated to release on 13th October.

The makers of the movie have released a new song. Titled Helipcopter, the song is an upbeat dance song featuring the lead pair Soundarya Sharma & Himansh. This groovy tune with its peppy beats would get everybody on the dance floor.

Listen to the track here:

The film follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya and her friends, Taaha and Himansh Kohli, who are out to make it big in a small town (Ranchi). Taaha made his debut with Shraddha Kapoor in Y Films Luv Ka The End as the suave and polished brat Luv Nanda.

Actor Himansh Kohli, who is gearing up for the release, said the cast and crew of the upcoming film faced issues with Maoists while shooting.”Apart from Ranchi being famous for its scenic beauty, I got to know Jharkhand was also famous for naxalites and there were a lot of issues with the naxalites while we were shooting,” Himansh told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The actor said that Maoists were really unhappy with the shoot taking place in their area.”They were really unhappy because of our shooting in their area or anywhere around Ranchi, but all thanks to the government of Jharkhand for providing us immense support because of which our shooting went peacefully,” he added.

