Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘s trailer has been creating good buzz with its trailer and songs. The trailer of the film had also kept the audience hooked till the end with its amazing story line!

The makers have been releasing new videos for adding to its already positive buzz. Now they have released a new song called Toilet Ka Jugaad from the film. The song will definitely make you do some jugaad.

Watch the song right here:

It is sung by Akshay Kumar and Vickey Prasad. The music is composed by Vickey Prasad and the quirky lyrics are written by Garima Wahal & Siddharth Singh.

The movie is a satirical take on a battle against the age-old tradition of open defecation in the country. From the panchayat to the sanitation department, from the role of the government to the superstitions of the villagers, from scams to the ethos, from first love to a matured romance.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

Trending :

Akshay Kumar of late has been focussing on films dealing with socially relevant issues. While Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with awareness against open defecation, his another film Padman aims to spread awareness about ‘shamed’ subjects like menstruation. The film is inspired by Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.