The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have been truly indulging in some amazing promotional strategies! They have already amped up the excitement among the people before the big release. After the release of the trailers, the makers have now launched the second song Beeche Beeche Mein of the film. The first song was called Radha.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma launched this party song while pub crawling. As reported earlier, the duo was going to go club hopping from South Mumbai to Suburbs in the city.

Grooving to a club beat after a long time on screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing with Anushka Sharma in the disco song of Jab Harry Met Sejal, titled Beech Beech Mein. The two are seen enjoying karaoke and matching their steps with each other. This peppy number will force you put on your dancing shoes immediately.

Listen to the amazing song here:

The song has been composed by Pritam voiced by Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around how Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. The romantic comedy will showcase Anushka for the first time in the role of a Gujarati girl named Sejal Jhaveri while Shah Rukh plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra. It is all set to release on August 4.

Apart from this, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Pari whereas Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L Rai’s dwarf film.