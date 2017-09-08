Shraddha Kapoor has always been seen in a girl-next-door avatar on-screen. But now she will be seen sporting two different looks in her upcoming flick Haseena Parkar. She will be playing the younger bubbly avatar and the bold fierce avatar later in the movie.

We have to say, ever since we have seen the trailer of the film, we have been quite impressed with her transformation. Shraddha’s real-life brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who was last seen in Jazbaa with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan will be portraying the role of Dawood Ibrahim.

Watch the track here:

The makers have now released the second song of the film. The song is titled Bantai. The song gives a glimpse of Bhai’s(Dawood Ibrahim) rise in the underworld. It revisits the dance dhamaal in Underworld Ishtyle. The song is sung by Divine and the music is given by Sachin-Jigar while the lyrics are written by Kirthi Shetty A.K.A Slim Shetty.

It is based on the life of Haseena Parkar, who took the charge of crime-world in her hand after his husband Ibrahim Parkar was shot in 1991 by another gangster Arun Gawli. Parkar also used to manage her brother Dawood Ibrahim’s business dealings. She used to head the crime operations from the Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada. Known as Queen of Mumbai, Haseena Parkar died due to cardiac arrest.

The actress is all set to display her acting prowess in her career’s first biopic. The team is keen on showcasing Haseena Parkar to a wider and larger audience making the film reach out to masses.The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who previously helmed movies like Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Ek Ajnabee, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul and Zanjeer. The film is produced by Nahid Khan and is set to hit the screens 22nd September.