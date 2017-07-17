Fox star studio’s A Gentleman, An action comedy brings together the charming Sidharth Malhotra and sizzling Jacqueline Fernandez together on celluloid. As a visual delight, the duo will be joining forces to treat the audiences with the Disco song.

Disco was a popular genre of dance and music in the early 80’s. Bollywood’s popular entertainers will be seen revisiting the disco era for an upcoming song A Gentleman.The disco song is touted to be a complete dance number that would set the energies rising at disco techs and clubs.

Backed by power packed dancers like Sidharth and Jacqueline the disco song is sure to set the temperature rising.

While Sidharth Malhotra marked a long lasting impact in his debut with Disco Deewane, Jacqueline Fernandez is known to be a party favorite with tunes like Sooraj Duba hai, Lat Lag Gayi, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and much more to her credit.

Earlier the actors had given a sneak peek into the disco setup leaving the audiences in complete anticipation on whats coming next. The actors are donning a sexy look with a glittery setup.

Jacqueline took to Twitter to share the first glimpse of the song she tweeted, “Wait for it!! The return of Disco #TheDiscoSong coming soon @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi”.

With A Gentleman audiences will get to witness the sizzling chemistry between both Sidharth and Jacqueline.

The film starring Sidharth as Gaurav being a sundar sushil and Rishi being a more risky, thrill-chasing.

Jacqueline’s look as Kavya who plays the role of impulsive, emotional, all-hearted girl.The film will feature Sidharth and Jacqueline together in an action packed avatar.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.