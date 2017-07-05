The makers of Jagga Jasoos have come up with a funny behind the scenes video of the song Galti Se Mistake from the film. The video not only shows how Ranbir Kapoor picked up the steps and how the song was shot but also reveals a real dance talent in the form of director Anurag Basu! While we are totally in awe of Ranbir’s moves, we can’t take our eyes off the director, who can be seen showing some dance steps to his lead actor, who he fondly calls RK.

The filmmaker discloses that the song Galti Se Mistake was not pre-planned and happened by chance! Elaborating on it, Anurag Basu said, “There was a scene. There was no song. Because it is musical, every scene becomes a song. There was no intention to make it a big song the way it has become. Woh bante bante ban gaya.”

The filmmaker has also made a guest appearance in the song although he jokingly denied doing it. The director laughs as he says, “I have not made an appearance in this song. I am not there in this song.”

In the video, Anurag Basu is all praises for his lead actor Ranbir Kapoor and compares him to diamond. Talking about the actor, Anurag said, “RK is like geeli mitti or clay. He will take shape just the way you mold him. He is brilliant. Heera heera!”

How expert is Ranbir with his dance moves? Anurag revealed, “RK is one of those rare actors who do not insist on 4 days rehearsal, 3 days rehearsal, I have to be very proper, my every dance step should be known, my line should be straight. He is so effortless! Sometimes you think RK will take time to pick this up. To your surprise, he just picks it up and he does it so well!”

Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor also stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead. The musical adventure romantic comedy is slated to hit theatres on 14th July.