Choocha (Varun Sharma) whose dreams made the Fukrey gangland in trouble in the first part is back with his Déjà-Chu. This time Choocha is able to see the incidents occurring in future which obviously will bring in more trouble for the Fukrey gang. The makers of Fukrey Returns have released the trailer after the much-loved teaser which was released last month.

Retaining the entire cast, Fukrey Returns will see the comeback of Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) who was sent to jail at the end of its prequel. “Choocha is the first on-screen character I played, so it will remain special. And I enjoy playing comic roles,” Varun told IANS.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

The trailer promises a lot of masti, dhamaal, confusion, and laughter. These Fukras are all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride. Are you guys ready for it?

The actor says he wants to grow as an actor. “Though it is not my agenda to act only in comedy films, I know that the audience is appreciating me in that genre. At the beginning of my career, I don’t want to stop doing something just for the heck of doing something different or experimental. But, yes, as an actor I want to grow and therefore I want to explore different genres of roles,” he said.

Trending :

Sidhwani (Producer) said in a statement: “Fukrey Returns will unleash the wild side of the Fukrey gang. The boys are confronted with the demons from their past, when Bholi Punjaban re-enters their lives. A strange encounter with the tiger in the film will make you want to know more.

“The sequence of events occurring will be a joyride for the audience.”

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is releasing on December 15.

The film features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.