They traded their dreams, making you laugh your guts out in 2013 and are returning with a bang this December in theaters near you.

Makers of Fukrey Returns have released the teaser of the film and it is as funny as it can get. Check out the teaser of the film here:

After the success of the first part, many were waiting for the team to get back and do a sequel. This time they are back but they are not trading Choocha’s dreams anymore, this time it’s funnier. The trailer shows how all the friends are back together and how Choocha (Varun Sharma) has developed an ability to foresee the future. They all try to keep this thing to themselves and cash on it. They were not safe from Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) and even in this one they’re going get some hard hits from her.

The quirky chemistry between Choocha and Bholi Punjaban worked big time in the 1st installment and it seems makers have carried forward that to another level in this one. Varun Sharma of all steals the show and it will be a treat to watch him back in his own game. Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, and Manjot Singh too does not disappoint and should surprise as they did in Fukrey.

Fukras – Funny Hunny, Sensitive Choocha, Innocent Lali and Romantic Zafar are back and this time Bholi Punjaban is deadlier than ever. Fukrey was a sleeper hit raising all the hopes for its sequel Fukrey 2. The vela director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and Jugaadu producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are all set to bring this team of most hilarious buddies soon. Stick to this space to know more about the film. Sit tight as they will take you on a roller-coaster ride on 8th December this year.