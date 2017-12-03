The makers of Fukrey Returns have shared 3 dialogue promos of the movie and they are a laughter riot.

The bond the boys share and the way they behave with each other is been shown in these 3 dialogue promos. The promo renders a glimpse of the madness that one will get to experience in the movie. It is fun and hilarious.

The first dialogue promo is when Pandit ji telling Bholi Punjaban that Choocha is a virus.

The Second promo shows us what exactly happens on Choocha’s first date.

In the last dialogue, promo is where Lali is stuck in a deo or die situation because of Choocha and Hunny.

These dialogue promos are a proof that the movie is going to be a crazy ride.

The makers have planned a great marketing plan for the movie, previously they released individual character posters, and later the trailer for the movie was released. Then they made the Fukra boys delivery boys and made them deliver parcels to the customers.

Four years later, the Fukrey gang is back with Bholi Punjaban and the boys – Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar. Fukrey Returns is anticipated to be funniest and quirkiest project of the year and a perfect film to end the year with.

Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban, says she is proud of her forthcoming film Fukrey Returns.

“We have made a good film and we are really proud of it. This film is surely going to entertain the audience and we are hoping that this film does well,” said Richa on Tuesday during a promotion at multiple food joints along with the team of the film including Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will hit the theatres on December 8th, 2017.