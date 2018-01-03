Anurag Kashyap has never failed in giving us some impactful movies. Daring auteur Anurag Kashyap adds a wholly original Indian perspective to the rich history of boxing and sports films with Mukkabaaz. The film which is set in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and inspired by a true story is about boxer Shravan Singh who wants to take on opponents in the boxing ring but is instead forced to spar with a powerful and vengeful coach.

The famous song Mushkil Hai Apna Meil from the Mukkabaaz album is penned by Sunil Jogi and is also a hugely popular song in North India. The whole song revolves around the protagonist boxer and his lady love a high-caste, a mute girl who happens to be the niece of his arch nemesis, the head of the state boxing federation, romancing each other. Check out the making of this quirky romantic number to catch a glimpse of all the behind the camera fun that the team of Mukkabaaz had.

Yet another treat for Nawazuddin Siddiqui fans. The making videos gives you a good share of understanding about the equation that Nawaz and Anurag share which is very evident from the video. Their friendship goes back to the days of Black Friday. Nawaz was earlier seen doing a similar kind of cameo for Kashyap’s Dev D. The video also introduces you to the prankster side of Anurag Kashyap, unlike the intense image that he has in the industry. The video also gets you close and personal with the lead actress of the film newcomer Zoya Hussain.

Trending

The movie has also been screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. The movie is all set to weave its magic on the viewers from 12 January 2018.