Not only Salman fans but every film lover is raving about Tiger Zinda Hai. Coupled with its unstoppable box office collection, this movie has been winning hearts at the same pace.

Something very unusual but a very positive change we observed in the movie were the action sequences done by Katrina Kaif in the movie.

Katrina ended the year with a bang, as the superstar had everyone raving about her action sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai, which has gone on to break records since it released last week the superstar who constantly gives us major fitness goals, had audiences raving about her stunts and challenging action sequences in the film, as she pulled them off like a pro.

Katrina trained with experts in Abu Dhabi and worked closely on her stunts with Action Director Tom Struthers for her challenging, hi-octane action sequences in the film. The superstar trained in rifle shooting, hand to hand combat, mixed martial arts, kickboxing and even worked on her body language to mimic that of an agent in combat. Here’s a look at Katrina Kaif’s action training for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Last few years have seen very few movies where the lead actress was seen doing some real power packed action sequences rubbing shoulders with the male lead. Katrina has proved herself as an inspiration for many other actresses in Bollywood who want to experiment and challenge themselves more and more with their roles. Hope this trend started by Katrina helps the actresses get at par with the actors in the industry in proving that they are no less when it comes to trying something new and adventurous for their movies.