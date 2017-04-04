The wait is finally over for all the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fans as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 2 is back. The hit Indian sitcom is back with the second season and we all are very excited for it.

Yesterday the team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai went live on Facebook through the Hotstar page. The producer of the show, JD Majethia went through the whole cast and gave us the first look of the characters Ratna Pathak Shah (Maya), Satish Shah (Indravadan), Rupali Ganguly (Monisha/Manisha) and Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil). A new character was also introduced who will most likely play Sahil and Monisha’s son.

Check out Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2’s video here:

Speaking of the characters of the show Aatish Kapadia said in a statement, “Each character in the family is replete with their own distinct quirks, and trust me when I say that each of these characters is based on real people in my extended family. I play around with them in my head and then write the episodes, and if I feel like I’m having a blast, then I feel sure that the viewers will too.”

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which went off air over a decade ago, was based on the life of a hilarious Gujarati family living in Mumbai. It will now return on the video-on-demand platform Hotstar as part of the Hotstar Originals bouquet. The show will take a seven-year leap.

“The wisecracky and intelligent soul of the show will return exactly as our fans remember it, with more laughs and new stories,” said Majethia, founder of Hats Off Productions.

Ajit Mohan, CEO of Hotstar, said the “buzz and love around the show was so strong that we had to bring it back”.

Stay Tuned For More Updates On Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 2!