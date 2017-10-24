Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma did not have a good time in the last few months owing to The Kapil Sharma Show going off air and his falling health. Now, he is hoping for a change with his upcoming film Firangi.

Kapil Sharma has also produced the film that stars him along with Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. Firangi is said to be a historical period drama set in 1920. Ishita was earlier seen in Drishyam where she played Ajay Devgn’s daughter. Monica, on the other hand, has appeared in Punjabi films including Ambarsariya and Sardaarji 2.

A motion poster was the first of the promotional material to have been released from the movie, which went crazy viral within hours. The makers have now released the trailer of the movie and it’s very hilarious.The trailer clearly shows Kapil Sharma’s hard work behind his role. Well, looks like Kapil Sharma might amaze us with this one.

Watch the trailer here:



Kapil gained recognition when he won the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. He went on to do reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Comedy Circus before starting his popular show Comedy Nights With Kapil, under his home production. Firangi is all set to release on 24th November.

Trending :

Rajiev Dhingra, who is also the creative director of The Kapil Sharma Show, directs the comedian in the movie, which is also produced by Kapil himself. Firangi will also have a special dance number by Iranian-Swedish actress Maryam Zakaria, who told news agency IANS: “It feels great to be part of Firangi movie. I have done a special dance song with my favorite Kapil Sharma. This song is very special for me as after my Grand Masti movie, I am back on the screen with a very big song.”

Best known for comedy programmes like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil, the comedian ventured into acting with 2014’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.