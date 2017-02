Shahid Kapoor, who’ll be turning 35 on 25th January, hosted a pre-birthday bash with his wife Mira Rajput at his residence. The star studded bash was attended by Ranveer Singh, Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhat, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and Katrina Kaif.

Watch the video right here:

Shahid will be next seen in Rangoon, which is set to hit the screens on this Friday.

