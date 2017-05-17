Here’s the final trailer of the upcoming American science fiction film War for the Planet of the Apes.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet. Watch the trailer right here:

The film was initially set for a July 29, 2016, release. However, in January 2015, Fox postponed the film’s release date to July 14, 2017.

In October 2016, it was announced that a fourth Planet of the Apes film is already being planned.

The film features Woody Harrelson, with the voiceover of Andy Serkis and Judy Greer.

It is the sequel to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011). Principal photography on the film began on October 14, 2015, in the Lower Mainland in Vancouver, under the working title Hidden Fortress.

The film also stars Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval and Terry Notary in key roles. War For The Planet Of The Apes is directed by Matt Reeves and produced by Peter Chernin Dylan Clark Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.