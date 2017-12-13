Ferdinand Movie EXCLUSIVE TV Spot: Laugh Out Loud With The Hilarious Characters

EXCLUSIVE: Adapted from probably every kid’s one of the favourites tale The Story Of Ferdinand, 20th Century Fox Animation is here with their upcoming film Ferdinand. Directed by Carlos Saldanha, the man behind Ice Age & Rio franchise, is back to entertain the anime lovers and kids.

Ferdinand features the voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Cannavale, Peyton Manning, Gina Rodriguez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, and David Tennant.

The makers have released a new TV spot in which they introduce Ferdinand and other characters of the film. Apart from our mighty bull, the movie has Lupe, group of other bulls, horses and hedgehogs to keep you entertained until the end.

Pre its release Ferdinand has already gained nominations for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song (Home) at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

The movie is distributed by 20th Century Fox and is slated to release this Friday at the Indian box office. It is releasing opposite the much-awaited Star Wars: The Last Jedi and will have to find its target audience to put up a great show for kids and families.

We don’t have any major Bollywood films this week so these two films could easily enjoy the screen space and could work if content clicks.