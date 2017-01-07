Deepika Padukone is all set to make her Hollywood debut with xXx:Return Of Xander Cage. The film is releasing in India first and will be hitting the theaters next week.

In this new teaser of the film, we get glimpses of Deepika’s character Serena in the film. The video also has Deepika talking about her character and how it is placed in the film’s plot.

The film also stars Hollywood biggies Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose in lead roles.

Check out the teaser here:

The film is slated to release on 14th January, 2017 in India.