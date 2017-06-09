The makers of Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Munna Michael had recently released the trailer of the film. And now, the makers have released the first peppy number from the film.

The song features Tiger Shroff flaunting his sexy dance moves in a white shirt and denim. The song is peppy and lively and will urge you to hit the dance floor asap!

Watch the song here:

Munna Michael revolves around Tiger playing Munna, a young man from streets, who idolizes the pop icon, Michael Jackson. The story follows his journey as he enters a national dance competition and ends up finding out evil secrets of its functioning. Also, Nawaz plays a gangster in the film, who is keen to learn dance and Tiger then turn teacher for him.

This is the first time we are seeing Nawazuddin dance. His last big film was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, where he received a lot of praises for his work. Another film starring Nawaz had its trailer released recently, which is Mom. The film has Nawazuddin is a different half-bald avatar.

Tiger, on the other hand, is quickly becoming a favorite for action fanatics. The star kid is known for his unique dance moves as well and has managed to make a huge fan following for himself. In the trailer, we see him pulling off excellent moves just like MJ.

Recently, Tiger opened up about going through depression after his last film A Flying Jatt bombed at the box office. Talking about how he got over it, Tiger said, “A month of hard- core depression. A lot of emotional eating. When I started shooting for Munna Michael, I was still in that mindset.I didn’t have any drive. But after I finished my first schedule, I thought, ‘I can’t wait for people to see this now.”

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is slated to release on 7th July 2017.