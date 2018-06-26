Fanney Khan Teaser: A Musical Worth Waiting! 

After teasing us with the posters, the makers of Fanney Khan have finally released the teaser of the film. The teaser stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao in a different avatar.

The teaser starts with audiences chanting Fanney Khan in the background and from what we assume Anil Kapoor takes the stage like a star.

As the teaser plays, we get to see the glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in it. She looks absolutely ravishing and stylish in the teaser. It also has Rajkumar’s voiceover in it where he talks about the dreams and achieving them. Check out the teaser here:

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared a camaraderie in Taal.

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film.

Pictures from the sets earlier surfaced on the internet, building intrigue amongst the audience.

Gulshan Kumar Presents, A T-Series Films and ROMP Films production, Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMP. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.