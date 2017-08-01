The Jodi which mesmerized the audience with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, is back in action! Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are coming back together for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film is said to be a quirky rom-com and we can only wonder how adorable their chemistry will be in the film.

Recently, the makers had released an animated teaser describing their lead pair Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) as ‘non hot’ and Mudit (Ayushmann) as ‘non cool’.

The makers have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film and we must say it’s just beyond amazing. Watch the hilarious trailer of the film here:

The crackling chemistry between the lead pair in the trailer is too adorable too handle.The best part of the trailer is the comic sequences. Handling such a sensitive topic of Impotency with so much sensibility and ease is just commendable.

From the punch lines to the dialogues everything keeps you hooked till the end of the trailer. We hope the movie gains some brilliant reviews. This will be the second time Bhumi and Ayushmann after working together in the National Award winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Shubh Magal Saavdhan is the Hindi remake of the 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The original film starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, Kalyana Samayal Saadham was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.

This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. It has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even their last release together Dum Laga Ke Haisha was also filmed at these locations.

In less than a month, fans will get to see not one but two films of Pednekar. First will be the Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which will be released on 11 August, followed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that hits the theatres on 1st September.