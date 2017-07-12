Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actors we have in Bollywood. Her Instagram pictures are filled with her stunning and sexy clicks, which proves that the lady truly knows how to grab eyeballs with such fabulous and gorgeous pictures and videos.

Recently, Esha shared a sexy video of her slaying in a couple of sexy lingerie and gave us a little glimpse of her photo shoot with photographer Arjun Mark. She captioned the video “coming soon’.

The teasers of the video are out and we are sure it will make you skip a heartbeat. Take a look at the videos here:

Coming Soon.. film by @arjun.mark A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Coming soon… film by @arjun.mark A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

The beautifully shot teaser has some sensuous song playing in the background and it will definitely raise the temperature. Donning different bikinis and swimsuits, she looks nothing less than hot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Baadshaho. The flick is set against the backdrop of Emergency 1975. Her look is inspired from Zeenat Aman & Parveen Babi during the 70s era.

The film is directed by Milan Luthria and also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Baadshaho is slated to release on September 1, 2017.