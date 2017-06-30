The trailer of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has released and it is interesting and different from the Robin Williams original.

This time, the teenagers got stuck to the world of video games not a board game like the original film. The trailer starts with four high school students, who got into the world of video games and dons different avatars. Students transformed into Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan as they enter the video game world of Jumanji.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer gives many funny moments and manages to hold you. It also gives an answer to one of the questions that were popping up. This is known to all that when the first picture of the film released, people criticized Karen Gillan’s outfit. The Rock that time stated that it was for a good reason. The trailer also talks about it.

Dwayne also said that the film is going to be grand and homage to the first part. The actor was recently seen in Hollywood flick Baywatch alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron. The film marked the Hollywood debut of Priyanka Chopra. This film of Dwayne had tanked miserably at the box office and received bad reviews by the critics.

The original “Jumanji”, released in 1996, was directed by Joe Johnston and starred Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt in the lead roles.

The original Jumanji mostly revolved around the idea of this dangerous, tropical world bleeding into the real world, but Welcome to the Jungle drops its players right into the game’s setting, where Alan Parrish found himself trapped all those years ago. (Black teases that the four main characters will encounter evidence of Alan’s stay in the jungle.) The film’s jungle backdrop meant that the cast and crew spent months dodging mosquitos and filming in some of the most remote areas of Hawaii.