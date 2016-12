After grooving to the title track and Humma Humma of OK Jaanu, here is a brand new song ‘Enna Sona’ from the upcoming rom-com.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the track is high on romantic feels. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s chemistry is extremely adorable.

Check out the song here :

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is slated to release on 13th January, 2017.