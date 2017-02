Here comes the groovy track ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ from the upcoming action film Commando 2.

This thumping track is the revamped version Akshay Kumar’s 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring lead actors of the film – Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Freddy Daruwala and Esha Gupta.

Catch the track right here:

The song is crooned by Armaan Malik, Ritika and Raftaar, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar and Sameer. Directed by Deven Bhojani, the film is set to hit the screens on 3rd March.