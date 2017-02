Here is the theme song ‘We Will Rise’ from Kunal Kapoor’s epic period drama film Veeram. The song is crooned, written and composed by Kari Kimmel along with Jeff Rona.

Enjoy the theme song right here:

Directed by Jayaraj, Veeram is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, Macbeth.

Veeram also stars Divinaa Thackur, Himarsha Venkatsamy, Fakira (Ahran Chaudhary) and Shivajith Nambiar in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the screens on 24th February.