Enjoy The Romantic Track Teri Yaadon Mein From Behen Hogi Teri

Check out the brand new love track Teri Yaadon Mein from the upcoming romantic-comedy film Behen Hogi Teri featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan.

The song showcases the blooming romance between the lead characters, like a regular couple. Gautam Gulati comes as a highlight in the song, who also plays Shruti’s would-be husband in the film.

Watch the romantic track right here:

The song is crooned by Yasser Desai, Pawni Pandey and Yash Narvekar who has given the music too. The lyrics are penned by Yash Narvekar & Amit Dhanani.

Oddball Motion Pictures present Behen Hogi Teri is produced by Tony D’souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya. Directed by Ajay K Pannalal, the movie also stars Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover, Ranjit, Herry Tangri, Ninad Kamat, Alekh Sangal and Reena Agrawal in key roles

The film is set to hit the screens on 9th June worldwide.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Trapped, where he played a man who is trapped in his own house at a high-rise building with no escape. Produced by Phantom Films and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it released on March 17. While on the other hand, the film’s lead actress Shruti Haasan’s last film was Katamarayudu opposite Pawan Kalyan, which did great business at the Box Office.

Rajkummar will be essaying Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series which will go live on ALTBalaji. The web series is an attempt to bring alive the story of Bose to the current generation, says Mehta, who described him as a ‘rockstar’. The actor has earlier worked with Hansal Mehta in his 2015 film Aligarh, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.