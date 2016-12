Check out the new track Nation Wants To Know from the upcoming comedy film Coffee With D.

The track is crooned by Shaan and composed by Superbia and Shaan Gourov Roshin, while the lyrics are penned by Sameer. Enjoy this track right here:

Coffee With D is directed by Vishal Mishra and it features Sunil Grover, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Anjana Sukhani and Dipannita Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 6th January, 2017.