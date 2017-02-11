Watch Alia And Varun Recreate Tamma Tamma In Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song

Listen to the second song Tamma Tamma Again from the upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film’s lead pair Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are seen shaking leg.

The party track is a recreation of the iconic 1989 song, Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar which featured Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt in their upcoming film.

The song is raped by Badshah and crooned by various artistes like Dattatray Mestry, Archana Gore, Arun Ingle, Aparna Ullal, Mandar Apte, Mayuri Patwardhan, Nitin Karandikar and Deepti Rege.

The lyrics are penned Indeevar by and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Listen to the song here:

The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan & produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta.

It is slated to release on 10th March, 2017.