Enjoy The Melodious Romantic Track Hoor From Hindi Medium

After releasing the Punjabi track ‘Suit Suit‘, the makers of Hindi Medium have released a romantic track, Hoor featuring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. The melodious romantic song showcases the innocent love story of the lead characters.

The Sufi track is crooned by Atif Aslam and the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya. The music is composed by duo Sachin-Jigar.

Watch the track right here:

The film is directed by Saket Chaudhary, and has been described as a light-hearted romantic film about a young couple in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, who aspire to move into society’s upper crust.

It tells the story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality. This inequality is created on the basis of English – schools versus regional language schools, private schools versus government schools.

During the trailer launch, Irrfan said, “Through our film you will realise education has become a business now. It is absolutely important to have education, but at the same time it should flourish the capabilities of a person and it should evolve the personality of the human being.”

He further added, “It has become our mental state. My mother also did my admission in English school. This film gives a message that English is not the unit of measure, to judge a person’s worthiness…It’s just a language to communicate. It is not that you can’t become successful in life if you don’t know how to speak English…”

The film will release on May 12. Hindi Medium is presented by T-Series and Maddock films. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar.

Hindi Medium also features Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal role.

The film will clash Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3 and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s Meri Pyaari Bindu at the box office.