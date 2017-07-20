Enjoy The Melodious Patriotic Track Tujhe Namaami Ho From Raag Desh

Check out the brand new song Tujhe Namaami Ho from the upcoming historical patriotic drama film Raag Desh.

This melodious song showcases the journey of 3 lead characters during the war – which is portrayed by Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah.

Enjoy the track right here:

Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan, KK, Shreya Ghoshal and Rana Mazumdar, the lyrics are penned by Sandeep Nath. Talking about the film, Dhulia said, “The Red Fort trial is one of the most interesting and relevant parts of our Independence history. Raag Desh is about that fascinating case.”

Actor Mohit Marwah told IANS, “History is interesting. World War II, India’s Independence…but I was not very interested in history in school. History was never my forte. It’s only after school that I got to learn more about history through the visual medium. I saw films and documentaries. That’s what I enjoyed more.”

He further said, “A lot of research was already done by the director and the team. It’s a real life story, so had strong reference points. We had to recreate the vibe of the 1930s and 1940s. There was sufficient information on him (Col. Sahgal) on the internet. I also watched documentaries and read books. I hope I’ve done justice to him.”

Talking to Koimoi in an interview, actor Amit Sadh had said, “I definitely want to do a variety of roles as an actor. For example in my next film Raag Desh, you won’t be able to recognise me. I play Captain Gurbaksh Dhillon and speak Punjabi, which I have never done in my life. He was a war hero in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. The credit goes to filmmakers that they are giving me a chance to essay a variety of roles.”

Raag Desh is slated to release on 28th July 2017.