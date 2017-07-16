Enjoy The Energetic Track Jatt Jaguar From Mubarakan

Here’s the brand new track Jatt Jaguar from the upcoming comedy film Mubarakan featuring Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

This foot-tapping song showcases the Punjabi swag of the lead character. The song also has the Carnival treatment, which makes it visually attractive.

Enjoy the energetic right here:

The film revolves around Kartar Singh’s (Anil Kapoor) dysfunctional family consisting of identical twins: An urban dude Karan, and the naive Charan, both played by Arjun Kapoor.

The twins, through a twist of fate, end up becoming cousins: One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

This is for the first time that Arjun would be sharing the screen space with his uncle Anil. This is for the fifth time when Anil and director Anees Bazmee would be working together.

Bazmee and Anil have previously collaborated in entertainers like “No Entry”, “Welcome”, “Welcome Back”, “No Problem”. “I have written a lot of films for Anil Kapoor and have known him for a long time now. One day, as a writer on a film in which Anil Ji was also acting, the director of that film was not well. So I was told to direct a scene with Anil Kapoor. After that shot, he told me that whenever you direct your film, I would love to act in it,” Bazmee said in a statement.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Mubarakan is slated for worldwide release on July 28.