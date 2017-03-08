Enjoy The Electrifying Track Angry Mix From Sarkar 3

The first track Angry Mix from the upcoming political crime thriller Sarkar 3 is out. The journey of Subhash Nagre, played by megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reached an angry crescendo in this dramatic new track.

Sung by Sukhvinder Singh & Mika Singh, the music has been given by Ravi Shankar and its lyrics have been penned by Rohit Teotia.

Watch the track right here:

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy and Rohini Hattangadi in key roles. Sarkar 3 is slated to hit the screens on 7th April.