Check out the complete audio jukebox of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil.

The music album of this revenge thriller drama is comprised of 6 songs which are – Kaabil Hoon (sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchhal), Haseeno Ka Deewana (sung by Raftaar and Payal Dev), Kuch Din (sung by Jubin Nautiyal), Mon Amour (sung by Vishal Dadlani), Kaabil Hoon (Sad Version) (sung by Jubin Nautiyal) and Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye (sung by Jubin Nautiyal).

The music of the album is composed by Rajesh Roshan, while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir, Nasir Faraaz, Anjaan and Kumaar.

Enjoy the complete audio jukebox right here:

Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta and it also features Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in negative roles. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees on 25th January, 2017.