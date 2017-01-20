Here’s the complete audio jukebox of the period war drama Rangoon featuring Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles.

The music album of this film comprises of 12 tracks including a theme of the film. The songs are – Bloody Hell (sung by Sunidhi Chauhan), Yeh Ishq Hai (sung by Arijit Singh), Mere Miyan Gaye England (sung by Rekha Bhardwaj), Tippa (sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan, O.S. Arun), Ek Dooni Do (sung by Rekha Bhardwaj), Alvida (sung by Arijit Singh), Julia (sung by Sukhwinder Singh,K.K.,Kunal Ganjawalla,Vishal Bhardwaj), Chori Chori (sung by Rekha Bhardwaj), Yeh Ishq Hai (Female Version) (sung by Rekha Bhardwaj), Rangoon Theme, Be Still (sung by Dominique Cerejo) and Shimmy Shake (sung by Vivienne Pocha) .

The music album is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar and Lekha Washington.

Enjoy the complete jukebox right here:

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rangoon is set to hit the screens on 24th February.