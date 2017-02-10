Enjoy Tere Dil Mein Song From Commando 2 | Ft. Vidyut Jamwal and Adah Sharma

Listen to the new romantic song Tere Dil Mein from the upcoming action film Commando 2.

The refreshing track features Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma romancing and expressing their love to each other.

The track is crooned by Armaan Malik and the lyrics are penned by Aatish Kapadia, while the music is composed by Mannan Shaah.

Listen to the track here:

Directed by Deven Bhojani & produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada & Reliance Entertainment, Commando 2 also features Esha Gupta & Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 3rd March.