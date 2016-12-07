The audio title track of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil has been released by its makers.

This melodious song is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchhal. It is composed by Rajesh Roshan and the lyrics are penned by Nasir Faraaz.

Enjoy the song right here:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, this revenge drama also stars Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles. The film will hit the screens on 25th January, 2017.