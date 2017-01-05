Enjoy Hrithik & Yami’s Tango Moves In The Mon Amour Song From Kaabil

Here it is, the much talked about romantic number, Mon Amour. There had been much talk surrounding this song considering that it is a peppy number which has Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam matching steps to a Tango.

While we know that Hrithik is an exceptional dancer, this is the first time Yami has danced with him. Also, since their characters are shown to be visually impaired in the film, it was a challenge for both the actors to shoot for it.

Composed by Rajesh Roshan, the song has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani.

Check out the song here:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film is slated to release on 25th January,2017.