Enjoy the first track Go Pagal from the the upcoming courtroom comedy drama Jolly LL.B 2.

This energetic Holi song showcases the crazy and funny chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi.

The track is composed by Manj Musik and crooned by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur, while the lyrics are penned by Manj Musik and Raftaar.

Watch this fun and energetic song right here:

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 10th February, 2017.